Work to install anti-terror measures on York's famous Shambles has been disrupted by the discovery of bone fragments.

The road, thought to be Europe's oldest shopping street, was closed at one end earlier this month to allow contractors to dig up historic cobbles and put metal barriers in place to prevent attacks.

Following the discovery of what are believed to be medieval remains, as well as "challenging ground conditions" in Goodramgate, working hours will now be extended from 8am to 7pm on weekdays and 8am to 4pm on Saturdays. The changes take effect from next week.

The council said the bone fragments are likely to have been part of the neighbouring St Crux burial ground. They have been sent to York Archaeological Trust for analysis.

Work on Goodramgate has been extended by three weeks, to 13 October, due to the presence of "complex" existing underground pipes and cables.

The council said businesses are being kept up to date with changes.

Pedestrian access to businesses on Goodramgate remains open. Access on one side of the Shambles will be open as early as possible, the council said.

The scheme has already frustrated some shop owners, who have complained the impact of the work could be detrimental.

James Gilchrist, the council's director of transport, environment and planning, apologised for the delay and disruption.

He said: "Working in a historic city centre, we are always mindful of unexpected findings as our work at Shambles and Goodramgate has shown, which is why we’re upping our contractors' working hours to help mitigate the impact."

