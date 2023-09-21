A woman who stabbed her husband to death while making their dinner has been found guilty of murder.

Teresa Hanson, 54, was chopping onions when she attacked 54-year-old Paul Hanson with a kitchen knife at their home in the village of West Cowick, East Yorkshire, on 28 December last year.

The former hairdresser, a grandmother, admitted inflicting the fatal wound, but claimed it was accidental and that she had no reason to stab her husband.

She told jurors that she attempted to push Mr Hanson away while forgetting she was holding a knife.

She said she continued chopping onions and only realised her husband had been fatally stabbed when she heard their dog bark.

But a jury of six men and six women found her guilty after less than three hours of deliberations on Thursday, following a retrial.

Hanson, wearing all black, sobbed as the verdict was delivered.

There were shouts of "No" from supporters in the public gallery.

Hanson will be sentenced on 3 October.