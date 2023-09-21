Play Brightcove video

Video courtesy of Sheffield Online

Police were called after an escaped cow stopped traffic in Sheffield.

The animal was reported by a member of the public walking down Midhurst Road at around 8am on Thursday.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Officers attended and the cow had moved onto Halifax Road. They closed the road and ushered the cow away from the carriageway for both its own safety and the safety of other road users.

"The cow’s owner was contacted and the animal was collected. It was safely back in its field just after 9am."

