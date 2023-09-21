Abortive plans to turn a disused RAF base in a North Yorkshire village into a centre for asylum seekers cost almost £3million, a report has revealed.

RAF Linton-on-Ouse was earmarked by the government in April 2022 to become one of a number of bespoke "Greek-style reception centres" aimed at holding migrants for up to six months to help cut cost of housing refugees.

But the scheme was dropped four months later when Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said he had "withdrawn the offer" to the Home Office to use the former base.

Now the Home Office has released its annual report and accounts for 2022-2023, which shows a "fruitless payment" of £2.9m relating to "sunk costs" for Linton-on-Ouse.

The report says: "The loss relates to costs incurred in physical works and provision of personnel."

The repurposing of RAF Linton-on-Ouse, which has been empty since 2020 when air force personnel moved out, formed part of Boris Johnson's crackdown on illegal immigration.

That included flying asylum seekers 4,000 miles to Rwanda to have their claims processed.

The Linton plans proved to be hugely controversial.

Many living in the leafy village, eight miles outside York, which is home to around 700 people, feared their community would be swamped by the arrival of as many as 1,500 men between the ages of 18 and 40.

Both residents and local officials claimed there had been no consultation.

Former RAF Linton-on-Ouse in North Yorkshire Credit: PA

At the time the Home Office said: "We maintain the site is urgently needed to provide essential asylum accommodation and will assist as we end the use of asylum seekers using hotels, which are costing the taxpayer almost £5m a day."

But after protests from residents and human rights campaigners, and threats of legal action from Hambleton District Council, the scheme was paused.

A first group of 60 asylum seekers, which was planned to arrive in Linton by 31 May 2022, never arrived.

And by early August, just nine weeks later, Mr Wallace confirmed that the plans had been scrapped.

He added: "I have obligations to do something else with that site and there are other sites to be made available to the Home Office if they want to take it up."