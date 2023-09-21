Sheffield United Women's star Maddy Cusack dies aged 27

Sheffield United Women's player Maddy Cusack has died aged 27.

The club announced that Cusack, who has been described as "popular" and "a credit to her family", died on Wednesday.

Cusack, from Derby, has played for the Blades since 2019, making 100 appearances. She also worked as a marketing executive for the club.

Stephen Bettis, United's CEO, said: " This is heartbreaking news for everyone at Bramall Lane.

"Maddy had a unique position of being part of a number of teams at Sheffield United and was popular with everyone that she came into contact with.

"Her personality and professionalism made her a credit to her family - she will be sadly missed."

