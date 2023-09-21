A driver has died after her car was involved in a crash with a bus.

The 55-year-old woman was driving a red Suzuki Swift that was involved in a collision with a bus on the A63 between Monk Fryston and Hambleton, near Selby, on Wednesday afternoon.

She died at the scene. North Yorkshire Police said her family had been informed and were being supported by specially trained officers.

The road was closed for several hours after the incident.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.