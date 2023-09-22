A huge cannabis farm containing more than 2,000 plants was discovered after a raid on a property in Bradford.

West Yorkshire Police set up a cordon on Morley Street, Bradford, on 21 September after reports that "potentially hazardous materials" might be on site.

T he force said no such materials were found but officers seized more than 2,000 plants worth a potential value of £300,000.

Enquiries are ongoing to find out who used the building.

Insp Richard Baildon of Bradford City Neighbourhood Policing Team asked anyone who had information to get in touch.

He said: "Drugs have no place in our community, and I would like that thank those people who came forward to report suspicious activity about drug crime."