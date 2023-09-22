Education chiefs in Leeds have criticised the government after revealing a £66million repair bill for council-run schools across the city.

They say the Department for Education (DfE) has given Leeds City Council just £6m a year - a tenth of what is needed - to tackle its backlog of crumbling buildings.

The DfE said it was investing heavily in rebuilding schools across the country.

The council's deputy leader said school buildings in Leeds faced "many issues" - none of which are related to the Raac (reinforced autoclave aerated concrete) problems publicised in recent weeks.

At a meeting of the council's executive board, the Labour-run authority's portfolio holder for education, Cllr Jonathan Pryor, said the £66m figure was a "conservative" estimate.

A council report on the issue said inflation and the "continued deterioration" of some buildings meant the real cost is likely to be far higher.

Cllr Pryor, who is also deputy leader, said: "For this we're given around £6m a year, so that's less than 10 per cent of the need.

"I know the issues around Raac are very high on people's agenda, but I'm clear that I think the debate around school condition funding needs to be much wider than that.

"Raac and concrete is only one of many issues which schools are facing."

"I will be writing to the DfE for a ninth time to ask they properly fund school repairs and I look forward to [Education Secretary] Gillian Keegan's response."

Conservative group leader Cllr Alan Lamb told the meeting: "Rather than turning this into a political football, we all need to take a breath here and accept that governments of all colours over many years prioritised trying to build things very quickly and cheaply, and that weren't built to last."

"There are many examples of buildings from the '60s, where the race to deliver stuff fast has resulted in poor quality housing and schools. It's going to be the same in the private sector."

A spokesperson for the DfE said: "We have allocated over £15 billion to improve the school estate since 2015, including £1.8bn committed in 2023-24.

"As part of this, Leeds [Council] has been allocated almost £6.9m to invest in its maintained schools this year alone, with an additional £1.38m allocated directly to its schools.

"This comes on top of the School Rebuilding Programme, which is transforming 500 schools over this decade, including seven schools in the Leeds area."

