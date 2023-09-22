The Home Office has been ordered to stop work to turn a former RAF base into a centre for asylum seekers after a council accused it of breaching planning rules.

RAF Scampton, in Lincolnshire, is due to house 2,000 migrants as part of government attempts to bring down a record backlog in claims.

West Lindsey District Council, which has opposed the plans from the outset, issued a temporary stop notice earlier this month prohibiting work which could impact listed buildings on the site.

Council officials say a follow-up visit found contractors had breached planning control by making a "material change of use of the site" and carrying out development, including the installation of portable cabins, without permission.

The council has now issued an enforcement notice and a further stop notice ordering all work to end immediately.

Council leader Trevor Young said: "It is incredibly disappointing that despite repeated assurances that the site would be safe, legal and compliant, the Home Office has failed to secure appropriate planning permission or to adequately assess the impact of their proposals.

"It is an offence to contravene the Stop Notice and I urge the Home Office to ceaseall works in line with this legal action."

The former airbase, which was home to the Dambusters squadron during the Second World War and later the Red Arrows aerobatics team, was earmarked for a £300m development project before being taken over by the Home Office.

A judicial review of the asylum centre plan will take place at the high court on 31 October.

The Home Office has been approached for comment.

