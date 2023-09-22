A man who committed a "lewd act" in a cemetery in Sheffield is being sought by police.

South Yorkshire Police have released a photograph of a man they want to find over reports of a man outraging public decency in the grounds of Burngreave Cemetery.

The man, described as being around 5ft 9ins, of stocky build, with short brown hair, was seen at about 10am on Saturday, 9 September. He was wearing shorts and a black t-shirt,

The force said: "We’re keen to speak to the man in the image in connection to our enquiries."

Anyone with information should call 101.