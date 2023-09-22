Maddy Cusack's brother has led tributes following the sudden death of the Sheffield United Women's star.The club announced yesterday that Cusack, 27, had died on Wednesday.

In a social media post Cusack's brother Richard said: "My beautiful sister. May you rest in peace Maddy."

Cusack, from Derby, became the first woman to play 100 games for the Blades after making her debut in 2019. She also worked as a marketing executive for the club.

Her cause of death has not been made public.

Hollie Barker, one of Cusack's team-mates, said: "Maddy, I will never ever be able to comprehend what has happened I got the privilege to share everything with you- the pitch, your friendship, the dance floor and most importantly, the memories."I'll look back one day and relive them pal, I promise. I will miss you so much."Former Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp said: "Such a lovely girl, enjoyed some amazing times with Maddy and the Blades. Such a sad loss. RIP Maddy."

Sheffield United Manager Paul Heckingbottom also added to the tributes. He said: "Sad day. Maddy was one of our family. A big part of our club both on and off the pitch.He added: "Love and thoughts to Maddy’s family."Baroness Sue Campbell, the FA's Director of Women's Football, said: "On behalf of The FA, the Lionesses, the Women’s Super League and the Women’s Championship, our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Maddy’s family, friends, team-mates and everyone at Sheffield United.She added: "Maddy also represented England at age-group level and we will pay tribute to her at an appropriate point. We are in contact with the club and will continue to offer them our full support during this incredibly sad time."