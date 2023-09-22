A serial sex offender who "preyed on and stalked" lone women has been jailed for life.

Police said one of Jake Campbell's three victims was "genuinely scared for her life" during an unprovoked and violent attack.

Campbell, 27, of Imperial Avenue in Cleethorpes, attacked his victims in incidents on 25 July 2020 and in the early hours of 2 August 2020.

A lengthy investigation that involved conducting extensive lines of inquiry and seizing and reviewing a significant amount of CCTV footage.

Campbell appeared at Grimsby Crown Court for sentencing after a jury unanimously found him guilty of rape, attempt rape, sexual assault and causing actual bodily harm.

He was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 13 years.

Det Con Rick Brackenbury, of the Humberside Police Protecting Vulnerable People Unit, commended the victims for their courage and patience.

He said: "On three separate occasions, Campbell preyed on and stalked three lone, innocent women, causing so much fear in one of them that she was genuinely scared for her life in his unprovoked and violent attack.

"He then put them through the horrific ordeal of an eight-day trial due to his failure to admit to his abhorrent crimes.

“It is because of their bravery, and the hard work of many officers across our force, that we were able to gather a significant amount of evidence to ensure that a very dangerous man is behind bars for a significant amount of time.

“The result in this case reflects the tenacity and dedication of police to keep violent, dangerous offenders like Campbell of our streets.

"I know that whilst the result here today does not take away the pain and suffering caused, I hope it will give the victims and their families some comfort in knowing he is where he belongs, locked away in prison."