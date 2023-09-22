A senior detective who has been involved in some of his force's most high-profile investigations is facing claims of professional misconduct.

Detective Superintendent Richard Myszczyszyn, of Lincolnshire Police, is alleged to have accessed police systems to view personal data without a legitimate reason.

It is also claimed he entered a supermarket while off-duty and falsely claimed he was investigating a harassment allegation in order to access CCTV footage. It is said he did not disclose that he was personally connected to people involved in the alleged incident.

If proven, the allegations amount to gross misconduct.

A misconduct hearing will start on Monday, 25 September.

Det Supt Myszczyszyn, who is based at the force's headquarters at Nettleham, has been involved in some of Lincolnshire Police's major murder investigations, including the killing of 12-year-old Roberts Buncis by his 15-year-old friend in Boston, and the disappearance of Ilona Golabek, who was later found dead.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.