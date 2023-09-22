A teenage gunman who fired shots at a family home containing five children, including a newborn baby, has been jailed.

Karl Mangham, 19, had earlier threatened a man in the street, telling him he would "shoot everyone" in his house.

The victim ran home to protect his family, with Mangham vowing to "come to your house and shoot it up".

Minutes later, in broad daylight and and in front of members of the public, Mangham pulled a gun from beneath his clothing and fired two shots at a house in Apley Road, Doncaster.

He then fled the scene but was later traced to an address in Auckley.

South Yorkshire Police said the incident, on 3 April this year, caused "terror and panic".

Investigating officer Jennifer Dunkin said carrying a gun was "a cowardly act".

She added: "Mangham’s actions not only put a whole family in immediate and serious danger, but caused terror for people who were in the street at the time."

Mangham pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, and causing actual bodily harm (ABH), following an attack earlier this year.

He also admitted possessing heroin with intent to supply. He was jailed for five years.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.