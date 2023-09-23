Three rural crime police officers who's court case didn't proceed due to striking security staff have used their animal welfare skills to save a drowning cat.

PC Potter of Lincolnshire Police's Rural Crime Action Team can be seen pictured with the cat following its rescue from Sincil Drain in Lincoln.

Attended court for a hare coursing case that didn't go ahead, PC Potter was alerted to a cat in distress that was slowly drowning in Sincil Drain.

Having entered difficulty down the steep ravine police say the cat was 'hauled from the raging torrents of the drain'.

It was brought out of danger by officers who used a 'long catch net used for wildlife rescue.'

Officers have thanked a Mrs Barns-Heath of Lincoln for bringing the matter to their attention.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.