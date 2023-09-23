Officers say they are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of an 11-year-old boy from Wakefield.

Charlie Wilson was first reported missing at 2.30pm on Thursday 21 September.

He is described as being about 4ft tall and is believed to be wearing an Evolve Academy grey jumper, black Under Armour jogging trousers and black trainers.

Police believe Charlie could be in the South Kirkby area.

Anyone with information can contact police in Wakefield on 101. The log reference is 1146 of 21 September.

