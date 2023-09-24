A man has died after a collision on a road in Gainsborough.

Police have confirmed that a man in his thirties died following the collision on Riseholme Road at around 2.30am on Friday 22 September.

Officers say the man's family are being supported by specially trained officers.

A 38-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy both arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving have both been released on bail as investigations continue.

Witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage are asked to call 01522 212316, quoting incident 29 of 22 September.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.