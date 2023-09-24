Tributes have been paid across the country this weekend after the death of Sheffield United footballer Maddy Cusack who died on Wednesday September 20.

Cusack has been described "a credit to her family" by the club and someone that was " popular with everyone that she came into contact with" in her varied roles at Bramall Lane.

The 27-year-old from Derby had just started her sixth season for the Blades and became the first woman at the club to play 100 games.

Today Sheffield United's iconic stadium stood still to remember her as players linked arms in the centre circle adorning shirts bearing her name and number.

Maddy Cusack's mother and sister flanked by Sophie Barker (left) and Tony Currie (right) Credit: PA

Maddy's mother and sister were joined by representatives from the men's and women's side as they walked out onto the pitch to lay a wreath before the match.

Sheffield United head coach Paul Heckingbottom said: "Sad day. Maddy was one of our family. A big part of our club both on and off the pitch."

On Friday night England Women also observed a minute's silence in her memory in their UEFA Women's Nations League match against Scotland.

The Stadium of Light in Sunderland paid their respects to Maddy on Friday night. Credit: PA

Other clubs around the country have paid their respects with many fixtures in the women's game postponed and to be played at a later date.

On Thursday her brother Richard posted on social media: "My beautiful sister. May you rest in peace Maddy."

