Traffic is building on the M1 in West Yorkshire after the motorway was closed due to a lorry driving on the wrong side of the road.

Lanes three and four have since reopened with the lorry facing the wrong way on the northbound carriageway in lane one.

West Yorkshire Police attended the incident that occurred between junction 39 for Durkar and junction 40 for Ossett and Wakefield.

The carriageway was fully closed for a time before police work allowed for lanes three and four to reopen.

As of 2pm on Sunday 24 September, traffic monitoring site Inrix said: "Queueing traffic and two lanes closed due to vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road on M1 Northbound."

