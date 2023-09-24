A wool entrepreneur from Ilkley turned heads in London by exercising her right to drive her sheep over Southwark Bridge.

Sarah Turner runs Little Beau Sheep which makes felt, eco-friendly tumble dryer balls and other woollen gifts.

As a result of her raising the profile of the wool industry, Sarah was admitted to the Worshipful Company of Woolmen, which dates back to the year 1180.

With the role came the right to drive your sheep across London Bridge free of tax. Although it's now Southwark Bridge, the tradition lives on and Sarah spent the day exercising her right.

She guided nine sheep up and down over the River Thames all day. She described is at a "Baa-rilliant experience".

