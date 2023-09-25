Police have confirmed they are not treating the death of Sheffield United player Maddy Cusack as suspicious.

Cusack, a midfielder for the Blades, died last week aged 27.

Derbyshire Police were called to an address in Horsley in the evening of Wednesday 20 September. Cusack was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tributes were paid across the country before the Blades' 8-0 Premier League defeat to Newcastle United on Sunday.

There was a minute's silence at Bramall Lane before kick-off, while members of Cusack's family joined players in the centre circle, wearing shirts bearing her name and squad number, eight.

During the match, the club flag flew at half-mast. Fans applauded in the eighth minute.

Cusack has been described "a credit to her family" by the club and someone who was "popular with everyone that she came into contact with" in her varied roles at Bramall Lane.

Cusack, from Derby, played for United since 2019, and was the first player to reach 100 appearances for the club's women's team last season. She also worked as a marketing executive for the club.