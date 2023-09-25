A dog who almost strangled herself to death while trying to escape after she was tied to a tree and abandoned is looking for a new home.

The RSPCA said the Staffordshire bull terrier, called Tetley, suffered permanent scars attempting to free herself from a rope when she was tethered to a tree in Sheffield.

The five-year-old had sustained deep cuts to her neck and was struggling to breathe when she was found in the Firth Park area on 1 June.

After being treated at Greater Manchester Animal Hospital, she was transferred to the RSPCA’s rehoming centre at Great Ayton in North Yorkshire.

Staff say Tetley is friendly and full of life. Credit: RSPCA

Emma Cosby, the centre’s dog behaviour welfare advisor, who has worked closely with Tetley, said: "Up until a month ago, we couldn’t put a collar on her because of the injuries to her neck. When she got excited or exercised she’d become breathless and she had to put in a lot of effort just to breathe, so we’ve had to keep her as calm as possible and take things very slowly.

"She's had x-rays on her throat and thankfully there have been no bony changes and her breathing is almost back to normal now, although she will always have scars from the damage."

Staff described Tetley as friendly, loving and full of life but is struggling with life in kennels.

She continues to have issues with her breathing.

The RSPCA said she would need an owner who is on hand all of the time to start with.

The charity is appealing for anyone with information about what happened to Tetley to contact it on 0300 123 8018.

