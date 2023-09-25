A former deputy headteacher and child protection officer at an independent boarding school has been jailed for sexually abusing 20 young victims.

Alexander Charles Ralls, 47, used his position to exploit female pupils at Queen Ethelburga’s School, near York, over a four-year-period.

Bradford Crown Court heard how he posed as someone with medical knowledge, ordering the girls to remove their clothing so that he could carry out bogus examinations.

The abuse happened both at the independent day and boarding school and on school trips abroad.

The court heard he confiscated the girls’ mobile phones on school trips to India and West Africa to leave them isolated.

In November 2015, one of the victims notified the school about the abuse.

The school suspended Ralls pending an investigation, which concluded he had broken school policy by allowing pupils into his private living quarters on school grounds. He was ultimately dismissed for gross misconduct.

Ralls, of Hazel Mead, Dunstable, Bedfordshire, denied the abuse but was found guilty of 44 child sex offences. He was jailed for 16 years and made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Det Con Suzanne Hall, of North Yorkshire Police, said: "This was a complex and disturbing case where Ralls, as a person in a position of trust, used his role to coerce and influence the young people he should have been caring for into a vulnerable position, which he then exploited for his own sexual gratification.

" The extent of his offending was staggering and the fact that he continued to use the same excuse of providing medical care to carry out his sickening actions, shows his utter arrogance towards and contempt of his victims. Not once has he taken any responsibility for his actions, pleading not guilty to all the charges, meaning his victims had to face a gruelling seven-week court process.

“I’d like to thank the victims for their enormous bravery in coming forward and giving their accounts. I know how difficult and traumatic that was for them. I hope the sentence handed to Ralls today helps them move on from such an upsetting period in their lives."