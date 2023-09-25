Humberside Police chiefs say officers will not be pictured in glitter or face paint at events like Pride after the Home Secretary attacked "woke" policing.

Rachel Cook, the chief executive of the Office of the Humberside Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC), was responding to a question about Suella Braverman's "war on woke".

The Home Secretary criticised "political activism in police" earlier this month.

She said officers were not paid to "dance with drag queens" or "wave flags", in remarks apparently referring to LGBT+ events.

Ms Braverman ordered a police impartiality review into "initiatives that are not meeting the priorities that the public expect of the police".

Appearing at a meeting of the Humberside Police and Crime Panel Ms Cook was asked by Cllr John Davison, of North Lincolnshire Council, what was happening in the Humberside force area in relation to the issue raised by Ms Braverman.

" I think we’re in a very neutral territory," said Ms Cook.

The previous Chief Constable Lee Freeman, who left in July, had "very much moved the force in terms of understanding what neutrality looks like".

Humberside Police officers attending events such pride festivals wear full uniform, unless off duty.

"You won’t see any photographs of our officers wearing glitter and facepaint," she added. Ms Cook said once the Home Secretary’s review had been completed "at that point, we’ll understand where the line will be drawn".