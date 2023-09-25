Police have issued CCTV images of a man they want to find after a property was broken into while the owners were on holiday.

The incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday 6 September when several items of jewellery were stolen from a home in Hillsborough, Sheffield.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Enquiries are ongoing but we are keen to identify the man in the images as they may be able to assist with enquiries."

Anyone with information should call police via 101.