Drivers faced potential delays on Monday as police escorted an abnormal load 32 miles through Lincolnshire.

Lincolnshire Police said there would be road closures as the 230-tonne steam turbine was transported from Peterborough to the Port at Sutton Bridge.

The 36 metre-long, five metre-wide load was due to travel along the A15, A47, A16, A151 and A17 and onto West Bank via Bridge Road.

Ahead of the journey, the force said in a statement: "We're advising anyone whose journey may be affected to consider planning an alternative route.

"The load is not permitted to travel during peak times so movement will not commence until after 9.30am. Unfortunately, we are not able to allow these movements to take place during the hours of darkness.

"Most of our roads are not fully lit at night and it is imperative, for the overall safety of our road users, the abnormal load crew, and our officers that we move abnormal loads when it is safe to do so."

