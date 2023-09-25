A car belonging to suspected poachers has been seized by police after it crashed into a ditch.

Humberside Police's rural taskforce posted a picture of the Peugeot car on social media following an incident in the village of Southburn, near Driffield, East Yorkshire, on Sunday.

The post said: "Suspected night poaching vehicle seized from fields in Southburn and enquiries ongoing to trace owner/driver."

The post finished with the hashtag "#YouCantParkThere".

Under the law it is an offence to be on any land, with any gun, snare or other equipment for the purpose of taking game.

Humberside Police is one of a number of forces which teamed up last year on Operation Hawkeye, a crackdown on rural crime.

