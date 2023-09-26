A child sex abuse victim said re-living the experience was like "maggots eating away slowly at your flesh" as her attacker was jailed.

Humberside Police described Daniel Bottger as "abhorrent" after he was sentenced at Hull Crown Court for assaulting four children between 2000 and 2008.

The 35-year-old, of Sculcoates Lane, Hull, denied nine offences but was convicted after a trial. He was jailed for 24 years.

One of Bottger's victims said it was "highly triggering" to have to relive the trauma.

They said: "Imagine maggots under your skin eating away slowly at your flesh every day, that’s what it is like. Every day I get reminded about what he did and said. I will get triggered by something and it puts me right back there.

"Throughout all of this he could have accepted his blame, his part in what he put me through but instead we have had to be put through all this. It makes us feel unbelieved.

"Even though this has been the most traumatic experience of my entire life I have come to the conclusion I can, and I will heal from this in time."

Det Con Emma Andrew, of Humberside Police, described the case as "truly disturbing".

She said: “Bottger is an abhorrent man who cruelly abused his victims for his own perverse sexual gratification.

"He has shown no remorse for his actions, putting his victims through the further torment of a trial by refusing to admit his crimes.

"I am reassured that Bottger is now facing significant time behind bars for his crimes, unable to carry out his perverse attacks on anybody else."

She thanked the victims for their bravery in coming forward and commended them for the courage they have shown throughout the investigation and judicial proceedings.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.