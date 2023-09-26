A former MP who fraudulently used taxpayers' money to fund his cocaine habit has had a bid to appeal his sentence denied.

Jared O'Mara, who was the MP for Sheffield Hallam, was jailed for four years in February after being convicted of six counts of fraud.

The 41-year-old had tried to claim £52,000 of taxpayers' money for constituency work that was never done and jobs that did not exist.

O'Mara had represented the constituency in Sheffield from 2017 to 2019 - first as a Labour MP and then as an independent.

He sought permission to appeal his sentence, but Mrs Justice Lambert rejected his case at a short hearing in London.

