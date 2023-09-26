A man who stabbed, slashed and strangled horses in a field has been jailed.

Luke Ward, 37, attacked the animals at a farm off Hall Lane, Farnley, Leeds, in July last year.

One horse was discovered with a shoelace tied tightly around its neck in what appeared to be an attempt to strangle it.

Three others were found injured, including one with a deep cut and a long slash to the side of its neck and another with a four-inch cut to the face.

A knife with an eight-inch blade was found at the scene. Forensic analysis found it was covered in Ward’s DNA.

The attacks prompted appeals for information from the horses' owners.

Three of the horses suffered slash wounds.

Tammy Pollard, who owned one of the animals, posted on social media at the time: "Please be aware – my horse has been slashed at a yard in Farnley. A few horses have been deliberately hurt and have wounds that suggest they have been slashed/stabbed, with intent to kill."

She added: "The police have been informed. Please be vigilant around yards in the area. This is truly horrendous."

Ward, who lived opposite the farm, denied being involved but was subsequently charged with four offences of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

He admitted the offences at Leeds Crown Court.

Ward, of Upper Woodview Place, Beeston, Leeds, was jailed for 45 months.

PC Rachel Harrison, of the Leeds West Patrol Team, who investigated the offences, said: "Ward targeted these defenceless animals and caused serious injuries to them which left them in significant pain and distress.

"He has not explained his actions and we can only assume that he derived some sense of satisfaction from inflicting these injuries on them. As well as the pain and distress caused to the horses, these incidents also caused upset to the owners and understandable concern in the local community."

