Police divers are searching a river for a girl who has been missing from home for more than a week.

Sixteen-year-old Leah Bedford, from York, was last seen by her friends on the morning of Wednesday 20 September, two days after she had last been at home.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Extensive enquiries have been carried out to find Leah and, sadly, those enquiries have led officers to concentrate their searches on the River Ouse in York."

Leah was seen on CCTV at the edge of the river near Lendal Bridge on 20 September.

Her phone was found in the water on 25 September.

The spokesperson added: "Underwater searches began on Monday 25 September and are continuing today with the help of specialist underwater search officers from the regional marine and underwater search team.

"Leah’s family have been updated with developments in the search."

