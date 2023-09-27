Bradford Council crews to lie bins down during Storm Agnes

bin lying down
The council posted a warning to residents on social media. Credit: Bradford Council

A council said waste collectors may lie wheeled bins on their side to stop them being blown around during Storm Agnes.

Bradford Council said its crews may take action following a Met Office warning for strong winds.

In a post on social media the council said: "In an attempt to make conditions safer for residents, our bin crews may place bins on their sides to prevent them being blown around."

It comes after a yellow warning for wind was issued, starting at 12 noon on Wednesday and staying in place until 7am on Thursday.

Forecasters warn 'worst still to come' as Storm Agnes makes UK landfall