A council said waste collectors may lie wheeled bins on their side to stop them being blown around during Storm Agnes.

Bradford Council said its crews may take action following a Met Office warning for strong winds.

In a post on social media the council said: "In an attempt to make conditions safer for residents, our bin crews may place bins on their sides to prevent them being blown around."

It comes after a yellow warning for wind was issued, starting at 12 noon on Wednesday and staying in place until 7am on Thursday.