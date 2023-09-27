A woman in her 60s has died after her mobility scooter was involved in a crash with a pick-up truck towing a trailer.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident on Tuesday evening, 26 September.

The collision happened at around 5pm on the A643 Westgate at the junction of Westcliffe Road, in Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire.

It involved a black Nissan Navara, which was towing a trailer with a white 4x4 on the back.

The woman was taken to hospital but later died.

The driver of the Navara remained at the scene and is assisting West Yorkshire Police with their investigation.