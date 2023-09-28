A body has been found in the search for a missing teenager.

Leah, 16, went missing from her home in York on Wednesday, 20 September.

CCTV footage showed her standing on the edge of the River Ouse near Lendal Bridge on the same day.

Five days later her phone was found in the water.

Police divers have now recovered a body from the river.

In a statement, North Yorkshire Police said: "Although formal identification has yet to be carried out, Leah’s next of kin have been informed."

