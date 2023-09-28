A pub in Nottinghamshire has been forced to close after a stolen digger was "deliberately" smashed into it.

Police were called to The Mucky Duck, in Eel Pool Road, Drakeholes, Bassetlaw, at around 11.55pm on Wednesday, 27 September, after reports the digger had been used to ram into the venue.

The listed building, which is currently being renovated, has now been forced to close due to significant damage.

Nottinghamshire Police said that no attempt was made to gain access to the building and it's believed they fled on foot.

The digger was reported stolen from an address on Town Street in Clayworth earlier.

Det Sgt Jackie Price said: "The raid has caused a considerable amount of damage to a well-known business and local landmark. We are determined to track down those responsible."

A spokesperson for the venue wrote on Facebook: "Don’t worry, they will not stop us from getting back open.

"We are going to work as hard as we can to get back open as soon as possible and when we have a date for this we will be sure to let you all know."

Commenting on the post, MP Brendan Clarke-Smith said: "Awful news and I hope those responsible are brought to justice."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.