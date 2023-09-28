Sheffield's famous "Man with the Pram" has been given an award by the prime minister for his fundraising efforts.

John Burkhill has raised more than £1m for Macmillan Cancer Support in memory of his daughter, Karen, and wife, June.

Now, the 84-year-old has been named a "Point of Light" by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The daily Points of Light award recognises outstanding individual volunteers - people who are making a change in their community. An inspirational individual is named every week day.

Over the last three decades, John has competed in more than a thousand races across the UK, including several London Marathons, all while pushing his daughter's pram.

He dedicated himself to raising money and helping others affected by cancer when Karen died suddenly in 1991 - followed a year later by June.

John initially set himself a goal of £250,000 but that soon changed. He reached an impressive £1m in May this year and has since raised a further £60,000. And he has vowed to carry on.

John said: "To receive this Point of Light Award is truly humbling and a real honour. Like every single award I get honoured with, it’s for the people of Sheffield and everyone who has put money in my bucket to help people living with and affected by cancer."

Claire Rowney, executive director of fundraising, marketing & innovation at Macmillan Cancer Support, described John as "a true beacon of inspiration".

She said: "We are thrilled for John who fully deserves this award and all the recognition that comes his way.

"To raise more than a million pounds for Macmillan is astonishing and we couldn’t support people living with cancer if it wasn’t for wonderful fundraisers like John.”

John’s award coincides with the Macmillan Coffee Morning, Macmillan Cancer Support’s biggest fundraising event, which has taken place every year since 1990.

On this day, people across the UK host and attend coffee mornings, with donations received going towards Macmillan Cancer Support services.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.