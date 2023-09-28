The Ministry of Defence has confirmed the death of a soldier while on a training exercise.Pte Nabin Thapa, 35, died on Thursday 21 September at the Driffield Training Area in East Yorkshire.He has been described as an "extremely hardworking and dedicated soldier" who led by example. Pte Thapa was a member of 6 Regiment The Royal Logistic Corps based at Dishforth Airfield in North Yorkshire.After initially joining the army in March 2019, Pte Thapa was most recently assigned to Dishforth in August 2020. A colleague of Pte Thapa described him as a "down to earth person with a very good heart who never wanted to see people around him in trouble." The commanding officer of 6 Regiment, Lt Col Jen, said: "Private Thapa achieved an incredible amount since he joined the Army in 2019, including completing an operational deployment with the United Nations in Cyprus."An MOD statement said Pte Thapa was also a talented sportsman, representing the regimental volleyball and badminton teams.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.