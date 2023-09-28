Play Brightcove video

Our political correspondent Charanpreet Khaira sits down with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The prime minister has confirmed that asylum seekers will be moved into an RAF base in his own constituency.

Rishi Sunak told ITV News that migrants would be housed at Catterick Garrison, in Richmond in North Yorkshire.

However, he said he is "not involved" in the decision and could not say when the first group of asylum seekers would be moved in.

The prime minister said: "At the moment taxpayers are paying £5 or £6m a day to house illegal migrants in hotels.

"We've got to bring that down and part of doing that is to find alternative large sites - by the way, in my own constituency as well."

It comes as the first group of asylum seekers are expected to move into RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire in the coming weeks.

The plans in Scampton have been met with strong opposition from local people, with one protester pitching a tent outside the camp in a round-the-clock protest.

But, the prime minister responded: "I understand the strength of feeling on this and I want to reassure poeple that the Home Office is working closely with the council and local stakeholders."

Currently, migrants are being held in hotels in Skegness, but the plan is to move people who are being housed in the south of England into RAF Scampton.

When asked why RAF Scampton would not be used to relieve pressure in Skegness, the prime minister said: "Across the country we have this challenge. We're trying to relieve the pressure everywhere."

He added that he believes residents in Scampton "want the same thing the government wants".

