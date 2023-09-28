Play Brightcove video

Video report by Amelia Beckett.

A woman protesting against plans to house asylum seekers at a former RAF base in Lincolnshire has pitched a tent outside the site.

The Home Office plans to house up to 2,000 migrants at RAF Scampton, with the first group expected to arrive within weeks.

Sarah Carter, who is part of the Save Our Scampton campaign, has set up camp outside the base to stage a round-the-clock protest.

Ms Carter told ITV News: "It’s coming to the crunch time now – that they’re intending to move people in.

"It was due to be potentially tomorrow. I believe it’s been pushed back to the first week or two in October.

"We need to step up and make them listen now."

Five days before Ms Carter pitched her tent, the government was ordered to stop development work at RAF Scampton by the Council.

West Lindsey District Council issued a temporary stop notice because of concerns over a breach of planning laws.

However, Ms Carter, who lives near the base, said that work has not stopped at all.

"I was down here at half past six on Monday morning, at the gate they use for the HGVs and contractors, and in an hour I counted 27 vans and 20-odd cars," she said.

"So they've definitely not stopped working."

The Home Office says it is aware that a notice has been served and is carefully considering the implications.

On Wednesday evening, a public consultation was held to allow residents to voice their concerns and ask questions.

Last month portable cabins were seen being moved onto the runway at the airbase - which was once home to the famous Dambusters squadron and, later, the Red Arrows aerobatics team.

