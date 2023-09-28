Scunthorpe United will play out the rest of their games this season nearly 20 miles away after being kicked out of their stadium.

The club is being forced to vacate Glanford Park and move to Gainsborough Trinity amid a row with the owners.

It comes as the FA confirmed it is investigating the club's chairman David Hilton, following serious allegations relating to his financial past.

Mr Hilton has recently notified the Board of Directors of his decision to withdraw his funding from the club, saying he feels his position at the club is "untenable".

In a statement, the club said: " This is not a day-to-day cost cutting exercise. This is due to Coolsilk (who own the stadium) refusing to engage with the club and demanding vacant possession before they will begin to do so.

"This is also due to the risk the club faces of being liable for hundreds of thousands of pounds in legal fees and back dated market rent, along with significant monthly legal costs of our own that will certainly impact any attempts to create sustainability.

"In any case, Coolsilk own the property and will undoubtedly get possession back at some point, and therefore it is no longer viable without the financial support of the Chairman to put the club at risk with such a gamble to merely guarantee a few extra months at the stadium."

Scunthorpe confirmed that numerous parties had made contact with the club in the hopes of taking over, but stadium issues, numerous litigation proceedings and winding up petitions mean that no potential purchasers are looking to move forward.

The spokesperson added: "Falls in attendances will undoubtedly mean further cuts and this will inevitably impact the playing squad and promotion aims."

The club had previously come under fire after banning fans from matches for criticising the chairman and management of the club.

