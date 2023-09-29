A man has suffered a serious injury to his leg after being attacked by a masked man armed with a machete.

The victim was chased by his attacker to a convenience store in Holbeck near Leeds.

Police received reports of a man being stabbed at around 7.14pm on Thursday 28 September in Top Moor Side.

Armed officers along with the police helicopter were deployed and found the 38-year-old victim in nearby Recreation Place.

He was given first aid by officers and taken to hospital. Police confirmed his injury was not life threatening.

The immediate area was cordoned off as forensic examinations took place. That has since been lifted.

Increased stop and search powers have been put in place temporarily in Holbeck and Beeston following the assault. It gives police officers the authority to search people or vehicles for weapons without having to have their usual grounds to do so.

The 24-hour order, which was made under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994, runs until 9pm Friday 29 September. It covers an area bordered by Dewsbury Road, Beeston Ring Road, Gelderd Road, Domestic Road, Holbeck Lane, Nineveh Road, and Dewsbury Road.

It comes just two weeks after a machete attack in Chapeltown near Leeds left two men injured.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.