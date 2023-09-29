Police have issued a warning to people planning a street gathering in tribute to a man who was killed in a road crash.

Lincolnshire Police said it was aware of plans publicised on social media for people to get together in memory of Mark Turner, who died after an incident on Riseholme Road in Gainsborough, Lincolnshire, on 22 September.

The force said organisers were planning to block the road and play music over loud speakers, with an MC.

A 24-hour dispersal order has been issued allowing officers to move on anyone causing a disturbance and to seize disruptive equipment.

A spokesperson said: "We completely understand the right – and the need – for people to come together to pay their respects, and we want to help that happen in a way that remains safe and lawful, without impacting on residents in the area.

"There will be an additional policing presence in the area during the dispersal order period."

Mr Turner, 38, was fatally injured in the early hours of 22 September. He died two days later.

A 15-year-old boy and a 38-year-old who were arrested over the incident remain on bail.

In a tribute, Mr Turner's family said he "had a heart of gold".

They added: "We will never forget you, you are the brightest star in the sky. We love you millions, forever and always."

Police are appealing for information about the crash.