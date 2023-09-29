Play Brightcove video

Video from West Yorkshire Police

Shocking footage of the moment a shotgun was fired at a house in Bradford has been released by West Yorkshire Police.

The doorbell video shows Dale Poppleton and Ali Abbas- wearing balaclavas and armed - trying to force their way into a house on Christopher Court last January.

Terrified screams can then be heard coming from the house after shots are fired at the window .

The pair have been have been jailed after admitting possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Poppleton, 42, of Charnwood Road was jailed for 8 and a half years. Abbas, 18, of St Leonards Road was jailed for 4 years and 2 months in a young offender's institution.

Dale Poppleton and Ali Abbas Credit: West Yorkshire Police

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Matt Holdsworth of West Yorkshire Police said: “Poppleton and Abbas armed themselves on 11 January intent on causing fear to the occupants of the property on Christopher Court.

“It was only by sheer luck that no one was injured or seriously hurt. Firearms have absolutely no place on our streets and every time one is removed by us, it makes Bradford a safer place for all."

Det Chief Inspector Holdsworth went on to say that the sentence shows the 'seriousness' of the offence and that weapons on the street 'will not be tolerated.'

He also thanked the community for helping find Poppleton and bring him to justice.