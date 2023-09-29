Two teenagers have died and another is fighting for his life in hospital after a crash in Leeds.

It happened on the A6120 Ring Road in Moortown at around 3.28am on Friday 29 September 2023 when a white Audi left the westbound carriageway and collided with a telegraph pole.

Police have confirmed an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the scene. An 18-year-old man remains in a critical condition in hospital.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

A scene and road closure are in place and officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team are investigating the incident.

Police are appealing for anyone who was driving in the area or who lives along the route to check their dashcam or home CCTV for any relevant footage that could assist the investigation.