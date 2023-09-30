An arson investigation is underway after an object was thrown through a window leading to the evacuation of some homes in Leeds.

The bomb squad was called to the scene in Colton Road in Armley in the early hours of this morning Saturday 30 September.

A small fire started as a result of the incident but was quickly extinguished.

The item was made safe by army specialists and people were later allowed back in their homes.

The incident is being treated as arson

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said:"At 1.57am today, police received a report of an item having been thrown through the window of a house in Colton Road, Armley.

It caused a small amount of fire damage but was quickly extinguished without the fire service attending.

The incident is being treated as arson. "

A large cordon was been put in place as a precaution for public safety.

