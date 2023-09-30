A 69-year-old man who sexually assaulted a girl while she was playing in the street has been jailed.

David Evans targeted the schoolgirl after striking up a conversation with her in Newark on 29 October 2022.

He then put his hand into her trousers before she ran away and raised the alarm.

Evans was taken into custody a short time later and questioned before being released on conditional bail as inquiries continued.

Officers who were investigating similar incidents in the Newark area over the summer were then able to link those cases to Evans.

One young woman was targeted at a supermarket in August where Evans again engaged her in conversation before touching her over her clothing. He then committed a similar offence at Newark bus station.

Evans denied all three offences when interviewed even when presented with CCTV footage showing the assaults.

He later pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual assault – including one on a girl under 13.

Appearing at Leicester Crown Court he was sentenced to two years in prison and added to the sex offenders register for a period of ten years.

He was also made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, which will tightly restrict his behaviour when he is released from prison.

Detective Constable Helen Sanders, of Nottinghamshire Police, said:

“Evans is clearly a menace to women and girls, and I am pleased he has now been brought to justice.

“As he begins this very significant sentence I would like to pay tribute to the bravery of his victims – who gave extremely compelling evidence about what happened – and to the very determined local police officers who were able to link him to the other offences.

“In addition to this significant jail sentence, he is also now the subject of an extremely strict court order that will prohibit almost any future contact with females.

“If he breaches this order he will be prosecuted and could face an immediate return to jail.”

