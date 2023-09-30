A woman has been charged with murder two years after a fatal house fire.

Emergency services were called to a bungalow in Eton Court in Newark in the early hours of December 2021. The 77-year-old woman, Elizabeth Vamplew, who lived there was taken to hospital but died later the same day.

A man and a woman were arrested two days later on suspicion of murder but were released without charge.

Detectives have continued the investigation and rearrested the woman on Wednesday 27 September.

Karen Vamplew, aged 43, of King Street, Newark-on-Trent, has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today Saturday 30 September.

Detective Chief Inspector Clare Dean, who is leading the investigation, said:

“This has been a complex investigation and we have been working closely with our fire colleagues and specialist experts to understand the full circumstances behind this deeply tragic incident.

“Following those inquiries, we have charged a suspect with murder. The family are aware of this development and I would like to sincerely thank them for their patience and understanding as we do everything we possibly can to get to the bottom of what happened.”

