More than £9,000 has been raised for the charity set up in memory of a six-year-old football fan who died, after two supporters allegedly taunted rival fans by holding up a photo of him during a match.

Six-year-old Bradley Lowery died of cancer in 2017 after being a mascot for Sunderland and England.

Two men have now been arrested on suspicion of outraging public decency after pictures went viral online of fans appearing to hold up a photo of him during Sheffield Wednesday's match with Sunderland on Friday 29 September.

A Go Fund Me page was set up by fan Leanne Wood, from the SWFC Women's Supporters Group after the incident to show support to Bradley's family.

She said: "I knew that we'd get a good response because the people of Sheffield Wednesday, and Sheffield in general, are amazing people. I did not expect it to go as far as it has. It's been amazing."

She added: "It was important to me and the supporters group that we wanted to show our support for Bradley and we want to completely want to distance ourselves from the incident that has happened."

The Bradley Lowery Foundation thanked the SWFC Women Supporter's Group for setting up the fundraiser, saying: "you really have shown that Cancer Has No Colours and that behaviour like this is not tolerated."