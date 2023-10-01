A man has died and another is in a critical condition in hospital after a triple stabbing in Halifax.

Police were called to Commercial Street at 3.48am on Sunday 1 October where the three men had reportedly been assaulted.

One of the men died in hospital and one of the other men is described as being in a critical condition. The third man has received treatment for a non-life-threatening injury.

West Yorkshire Police say they have a "significant police scene" in the town centre as they "conduct specialist searches and forensic enquiries."

The force thanked the public and local businesses for their patience while they continue their investigation.

They added the investigation is in its very early stages and said they would provide more information "in due course."