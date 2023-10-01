Police have launched a double murder investigation after two men died in an incident in Harehills, Leeds.

Officers were called to the Hill Top Avenue area at 11.06am on Saturday 30 September to reports a man had been stabbed.

The man was found seriously injured man on Back Hill Top Avenue and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Another man was found nearby with serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police say they have identified both men who died, who were aged 53 and 65.

A third man, who is 46-years-old and sustained a serious injury to his hand in the incident, was arrested on suspicion of murder and taken to hospital.

Another man, aged 48, was also arrested on suspicion of murder.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Superintendent Sarah Jones said: "Clearly, it is an absolute tragedy for two men to have lost their lives like this in such a sudden and violent way, and we will be doing everything we can to establish the full circumstances and see that those responsible are brought to justice."

He added: " We appreciate that an incident like this will cause understandable concern in the community, and we are continuing to liaise with our colleagues at Leeds District who are providing an increased presence in the area to reassure residents and will be keeping local representatives updated."

West Yorkshire Police is urging anyone who witnessed the incident orhas any information to assist the investigation to contact 101.